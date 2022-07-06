Exclusive! Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan  fame Tanushree Kaushal ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat 

Tv actress Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan  fame Tanushree Kaushal ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat 

Tanushree Kaushal

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Tanushree Kaushal is one of the talented actresses in the telly town and she is known for various roles in the television industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan fame Tanushree Kaushal ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat 

The plot of the story is yet to be known but we can expect a beautiful love story and Tanushree will be essaying the role of Niyati's mom onscreen.

Karan and Niyati's fresh pairing has a lot of expectations from the viewers. 

The launch date of Channa Mereya is yet to be known. 

How excited are you to see Tanushree in her next role in Karan and Niyati's show? 

Let us know about your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

