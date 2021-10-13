EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke APPROACHED for Shaika Films’ NEXT?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Sony TV has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, India's Best Dancer the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

TellyChakkar exclusively learnt that Siddharth Bodke who was last seen in the blockbuster show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been approached for the show in a pivotal role. Details about his character or the show's name or storyline are yet to be disclosed.

Shaika Films has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Sony TV. The show is tentatively titled Kabhi Kabhi Itefaque Se.

