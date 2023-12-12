Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vishal Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 19:54
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audience are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

It stars Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles. The fans love the chemistry between Radha and Mohan.

As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vishal Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be having a pivotal role in the show and his character name would be “Nandan”

Vishal is a well known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kavya, Happukiultanpaltan, Imlie etc.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Vishal what twists and turns will be coming in the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 19:54

