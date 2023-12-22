Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Astha Agarwal to re-enter Zee TV show Shiv Shakti

She was a part of the show during the initial period and now, she will once again be seen as Gauri as the track heads for Shiv and Shakti’s wedding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 13:38
astha

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the making and there are existing shows which keeps adding more drama to spice up the show to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Often new actors are also roped in as they plan to introduce new characters which will create drama in the lives of the leading actors to entertain the audience.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti has an interesting concept and features Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the leading roles. The chemistry is fresh and so is the concept which makes the show a visual treat. The narrative is based on Shiv being emotionally unavailable because of his path and how he crosses paths with Shakti who is extremely good in counseling the broken hearted. 

(Also Read: Amazing! Astha Agarwal is delighted to capture THESE moments with her co-stars from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

According to sources actress Astha Agarwal, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon be making an entry in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. She was a part of the show during the initial period and now, she will once again be seen as Gauri as the track heads for Shiv and Shakti’s wedding.

(Also Read: WOW! Astha Agarwal loved to work with THIS Bollywood sensation on the set of Jawan!

How excited are you to watch the episodes ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

