Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Mitaali Nag reveals if she would take part in Bigg Boss and shares her views on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt doing Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag is a very successful actress who has been in the industry for more than a decade.

She has been part of many successful shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Aashiqana etc.

She became a household name with her performance in the Star Plus' most popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

Mitaali has kept herself away from small screens ever since then and is busy chilling with her family these days.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would do a reality show in future and if Neil and Aishwarya participate in Bigg Boss, what her reaction would be.

Would we ever see you in any reality show?

I would never do a show like Bigg Boss. I don't think I can handle the pressure, it's not my cup of tea. It will be very boring. But yes, if I get an offer of a dance reality show, I would love to do that.

For Bigg Boss Season 17, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's name has been making the rounds. What do you have to say about that?

If they are doing the show, I would be the happiest and wish them the best. I am sure they would prove themselves in Bigg Boss and make their fans proud. All the best to them.

What is your message for your fans?

I would like to thank my fans as they want to see me on screen. I hope they keep supporting and bestow their love.

Well, there is no doubt that Mitaali Nag is missed on screen by her fans and soon, they would like to have her back.

