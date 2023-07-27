Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Jenika Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha

MUMBAI: Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.

One such show is “Gauna Ek Pratha” which premiered just a week ago and the show stars Krutika Desai as Gehna, Rohit Purohit as Gaurav, and Pravati Sehgal as Urvashi in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Inspire Films Entertainment Private Limited.

As per sources, Prachi Jenika Purohit has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the character, but she would be essaying the role of a lady investor.

(ALSO READ: Shivaan Shamra talks about his show Gauna: Ek Pratha)

Prachi is a well known actress in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anandibaa Aur Emily etc.

She will also be seen in the upcoming Web Series Taj the royal blood and , Covid Stories.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twists and turns she would bring to the show.

These days the storyline is very interesting and hence the audience is hooked on to it.

Are you excited to see Kuunal in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Rohit Purohit opens up on being part of Yash Patnaik's Gauna- Ek Pratha)