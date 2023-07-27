Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha

Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha was launched a week back and the show is doing well. As per sources, Prachi Purohit has been roped in for the show. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 19:02
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.

One such show is “Gauna Ek Pratha” which premiered just a week ago and the show stars Krutika Desai as Gehna, Rohit Purohit as Gaurav, and Pravati Sehgal as Urvashi in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of  Inspire Films Entertainment Private Limited.

As per sources, Prachi Purohit has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the character, but she would be essaying the role of a lady investor.

(ALSO READ: Shivaan Shamra talks about his show Gauna: Ek Pratha)

Prachi is a well known actress in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie,  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anandibaa Aur Emily etc.

She will also be seen in the upcoming Web Series Taj the royal blood and , Covid Stories.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twists and turns she would bring to the show.

These days the storyline is very interesting and hence the audience is hooked on to it.

Are you excited to see Kuunal in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Rohit Purohit opens up on being part of Yash Patnaik's Gauna- Ek Pratha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Prachi Jenika Purohit Shemaroo Umang Gauna Ek Pratha Star Bharat Hotstar Kuunal Gaud TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 19:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture
MUMBAI: Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed one...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming Drama! Seerat decides to cross all her limits to get Angad!
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Star Plus.The show has been...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Jahaan and Seerat get closer, Ellahi left confused!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
MUMBAI:  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres tomorrow, July 28...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
MUMBAI: Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.One such...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhimanyu and Akshara
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
SARE RE GA MA PA SEASON 31
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on -air
Archana
OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”
Priya Ahuja
OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”
Fahmaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan is extremely friendly to everyone on the sets of Dharampatni except with THIS co-star
Sumbul Toqueer Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Toqueer Khan trends on Twitter as the first look of Kavya: Ek Jazzba Ek Junoon hits the internet, fans say ‘Queen is back on screen’