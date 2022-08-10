EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV

Roopa Divetia is all set to enter Gul Khan's popular drama series Sindoor Ki Keemat.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 19:08
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for more than a year now.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

And now, as per our sources, a new entry is set to happen in the show soon.

Actress Roopa Divetia has bagged the drama series. She will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Details about her character are still not known.

Roopa was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she played the role of Mansi.


Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films

Let’s see what this new character will bring to the show.

How excited are you for Rose Ahuja's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Gul Khan Dangal TV Sindoor Ki Keemat Four Lions Drama Series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin roopa divetia
