Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shalini Singh in Undekhi season 3; will premiere in March 2024!

There are a lot of shows and projects that are being churned out and released on the OTT medium. These projects are relatable, full of thrill and entertainment and promise to give the viewers a perfect visual experience. Out of the many series that have been released, Undekhi is a show which has attracted quite some eyeballs.

The web-series premiered on SonyLIV and was produced by Applause Entertainment and Edgestorm Ventures. The series focuses on the influential people who think that they can get away with anything and the ones who face torture from many years who finally decide to bring justice to the society and themselves.

The show featured Dibyendu Bhattacharya as the leading actor in the series. While two seasons of the series has already aired, the third is scheduled to release in the month of March. According to credible sources, we are informed that actress Shalini Singh will be a part of the series in the third season.

Shalini has earlier been seen in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Santoshi Ma, Agnifera, Divyansh, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram and many more.

