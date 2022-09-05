EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamna fame Jitendra Bohara opens up on his MARRIAGE plans; reveals he is ready to juggle between his personal and professional life...Details Inside

MUMBAI: Actor Jitendra Bohara is presently seen playing the role of Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

He had made an entry into the show a few months ago and the viewers are loving him for his amazing performance.

Jitendra's character is quite different from what we have seen him doing before.

Apart from Kaamnaa, Jitendra also proved his acting skills in another Star Plus popular and top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actor is seen playing the role of Sunny who is the show's lead Neil Bhatt aka Virat's best friend.

Well, Jitendra has managed to impress the viewers with his amazing performances in all the projects he has done so far.

Jitendra's professional life is going great and so is his personal life.

The actor had got engaged earlier this year and also spoke about his marriage plans.

Well, in the recent interview with TellyChakkar, Jitendra revealed some interesting details about his marriage and much more.

Marriage plans...

I am getting married in the first week of July. The wedding will take place in my hometown in Uttarakhand. It's a hill station. I have to make arrangements for people who are going to travel there for the wedding. There are many friends and co-stars who are willing to come but it's quite far and everyone has time constraints due to work. So, there is a possibility I'll host a reception in Mumbai as well. Abeer Soofi and Yamini Malhotra are going to attend the wedding.

Honeymoon plans...

I have tried my best to take 8 days off from work for my wedding. A lot of important sequences are set to be shot in my shows and I will have to be there. I have already told my fiance about it. Being an actor, it gets difficult at times to spare some time as shooting schedules can't be changed. I have promised her that we will go on a honeymoon once I get a holiday. I told her that we will go on small trips rather than going just once for a long trip.

Handling work and marriage...

I have never taken responsibility as a burden. If I do that, it will be difficult for me to handle. It's a responsibility and I have to handle it, that's it. This is just a phase and it will pass on quickly.

