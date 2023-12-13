Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show: Bharti Patil

MUMBAI: Bharti Patil has been a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin right from the inception of the show. The show is currently ruling the roost and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Bharti opened up on sharing screen space with Neil Bhatt and now Bhavika Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap, Neil and Aishwarya battling it out in the Bigg Boss 17 house among many other things.

Read on to know more…

Bharti shared, “It has been a marvelous experience. The first group had a lot of enthusiasm and wanted to achieve something and everybody was into their roles. We cannot say that we are on the second position when it comes to recognition and fame. All the departments were very much involved in the show and after the leap, the new team came and they were also as engaged as the first team. They had to take that position and work hard and now we are officially on number one position on the BARC charts.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show.”

Bharti shared her experience shooting with Kishori Shahane and the other actors.

She mentioned, “Kishori Shahane and I have been friends from many years since we belong to the Marathi entertainment industry. I have always enjoyed doing scenes with Neil Bhatt. Since we are from the Marathi stage we like to decorate the stage and words. Neil too does the same. The mother-son bond came out very well. We have never gone ditto by the script and we used to get a lot of appreciation. Neil is actually a very good person to his mother in real life and that used to reflect on-screen as well.”

Bharti continued, “With Bhavika, she is a very bubbly girl and I feel that she is my grand-daughter only, both Bhavika and Ankita Khare.”

When asked about the game plan of Neil and Aishwarya Sharma who are in the house, Bharti added, “I can never say anything again Neil and Aishwarya because they are not bad people. Neil is someone who is not a fighter and is very calm in nature and Aishwarya is also not a person who engages in fights but if circumstances lead to fights then they have to fight for their existence.”

Well said Bharti!