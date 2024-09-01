Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein,etc. which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Aankh Micholi’ starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Aria rose to fame with her character Savi in Star Plus number one show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.

Well, there is doubt that the audience will be hooked on the show as the storyline is quite interesting.

