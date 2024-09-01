Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Aankh Micholi” starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:48
Aria

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein,etc. which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Aankh Micholi’ starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya has been roped in for the upcoming show.

ALSO READ : Navneet Malik, aka Sumedh, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About His Character! Deets Inside!

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Aria rose to fame with her character Savi in Star Plus number one show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.

Well, there is doubt that the audience will be hooked on the show as the storyline is quite interesting.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Aria Sakariya Aankh Micholi Shashi Sumeet Productions Khushi Dubey navneet malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and winning more and more...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin child artist Aria Sakariya roped in for Star Plus upcoming show “Aankh Micholi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Imlie : Wow! Agastya knows the truth behind Imlie’s collaboration with Vishwa
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Exclusive! "It is the honesty sincerity and hard work which is keep actors from 90s going till today" Raveena Tandon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain at loggerheads as the latter nominates her during nomination
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande feels heartbroken as her mother – in – law talks about her kicking incident, the actress says “My father has passed away, please don’t bring him into this”
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sister royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meets Mannara Chopra and the rest of the contestants
Prem
Will the Stars align for Bigg Boss 17 contestants as Astrologer Prem Jyotish returns?
Teri Meri Doriyaann
A Bollywood Singer To Grace The Lohri Festivities In The Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann?