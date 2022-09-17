EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Jitendra Bohara JOINS Imlie Season 2

Jitendra Bohara who is well-known for his character Sunny in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to join Imlie Season 2.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 19:19
We were the first ones to break the news that Star Plus' popular show Imlie is coming up with a new season.

The viewers will see Cheeni all grown up in Imlie 2. 

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who play the lead roles of Aryan and Imlie won't be a part of season 2. 

The first season of Imlie will soon go off-air and the star cast has wrapped up the shoot. 

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor will be playing the leads in season 2. 

Well, TellyChakkar has one more name who is all set to join the cast. 

It is none other than Jitendra Bohara. Yes, you heard it right!

Jitendra is well-known for his character in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He played the role of Virat's best friend Sunny. 

And now, Jitendra has bagged a pivotal role in Imlie Season 2. 

Nothing much is known about Jitendra's character yet. 

But we will soon be back with more details regarding this development. 

Jitendra also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

How excited are you to see Jitendra in Imlie Season 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

