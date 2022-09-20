EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani reveals the SUCCESS MANTRA of the show, shares her experience of working with child actors and much more

Kishori Shahane is seen playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress opens up on the show's leap and viewers' responses, working with child actors and much more.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 16:34
Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since then. 

The show has topped TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline. 

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is the show's stellar star cast who are doing total justice to their characters. 

Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show. 

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are curious to see how the story will progress ahead. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kishori who spoke in length about her character post leap and much more. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going throug 

How has been your experience shooting with the child actors on set? 

It really seems cute. The kids get their own little touch of innocence and freshness. There is always a lot of excitement on the set. We all pamper them. There is a very positive vibe when they are around you. Both the kids are very good and extremely friendly. They are wonderful actors and I love their performance. We all are like family off-screen. 

What were your thoughts when you got to know about the show's leap as it can either make or break the show?

The show is blessed with a very good creative team. Now, so many tracks have come and the viewers have seen several things happening in the show. My mom is the biggest fan of the show. She is very frank about her likes and dislikes about my show. I keep asking her. The storyline is very interesting after the leap, there is nothing boring about the track or it is not at a slow speed. Everything is moving fast and the viewers want to know what's going to happen next. This is the mantra of our show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

Ayesha Singh Star Plus celeti bairagey Gul Khan Rajveer Singh Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 16:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi this coming weekend
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi are two very successful reality shows on television. One is a dance...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Revenge! Agastya to not let Banni live in peace, Yuvan becomes a contestant
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery is coming up with interesting storylines.Also read - ...
Finally! Bombay HC grants bail to Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli in connection with Drugs Case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court granted bail to actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Armaan Kohli on a personal bond...
EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the Grand Finale of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms Season 3 this week
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: OMG! Bollywood theme is what the contestants are going to follow in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Big Impact! Agastya confronted by Banni, Protests start against Agastya
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery is coming up with interesting storylines. Also read - ...
RECENT STORIES
Good News! Netflix acquires the streaming rights of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer untitled film at THIS whopping amoun
Good News! Netflix acquires the streaming rights of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer untitled film at THIS whopping amount