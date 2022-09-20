EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani reveals the SUCCESS MANTRA of the show, shares her experience of working with child actors and much more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since then.

The show has topped TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline.

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is the show's stellar star cast who are doing total justice to their characters.

Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show.

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are curious to see how the story will progress ahead.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kishori who spoke in length about her character post leap and much more.

How has been your experience shooting with the child actors on set?

It really seems cute. The kids get their own little touch of innocence and freshness. There is always a lot of excitement on the set. We all pamper them. There is a very positive vibe when they are around you. Both the kids are very good and extremely friendly. They are wonderful actors and I love their performance. We all are like family off-screen.

What were your thoughts when you got to know about the show's leap as it can either make or break the show?

The show is blessed with a very good creative team. Now, so many tracks have come and the viewers have seen several things happening in the show. My mom is the biggest fan of the show. She is very frank about her likes and dislikes about my show. I keep asking her. The storyline is very interesting after the leap, there is nothing boring about the track or it is not at a slow speed. Everything is moving fast and the viewers want to know what's going to happen next. This is the mantra of our show.

