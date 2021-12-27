EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma OPENS UP on facing rejection, balancing life, and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Here's what Samrat and Paakhi aka Yogendra Vikram Singh and Aishwarya Sharma on their journey, favourite scenes from Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

Vihan Verma as Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been winning hearts and making a place as a household name for everyone, we rang the dapper to know about facing rejection, characters he would like to do and more. Check out what he had to answer.

Have you ever faced rejection? What kind of character would you love to play?

Well, yes numerous times I have faced rejection and I believe that has made me who I am today. It has always motivated me to do better and take that extra effort. I would love to play a grey character like you are stuck between being selfish and selfless at the same time. I have played a negative character earlier but I feel such characters give a lot of space to experiment.

What are your hobbies?

Well, at the moment after the shoot I barely get any time. It is usually chilling with friends, working out and all. These days I have been cycling a lot so that's my hobby currently.

How do you manage to take out family time?

I am still a bachelor guy, I don't have any family pressure as such. My parents are working and so am I and somewhere, I have grown up like this. There are times when I come late and my parents have slept but these things are normal I feel, we still balance our work and family time.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! 'Mohit will always take a stand for Sai', Vihan Verma OPENS UP on his chemistry with Ayesha Singh aka Sai, being Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more

Well, we are adoring the Mohit, what about you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

