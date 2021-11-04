EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit and Samrat aka Vihan Verma and Yogendra Vikram Singh shall celebrate their Diwali THIS WAY

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Check out what your favourite celebs Vihan and Yogendra aka Mohit and Samrat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have to share:

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

Vihan: Diwali, my plans have been the same all these years, we meet at my masi's place after the Puja's done. Lavish meal spreads, drinks and sweets. We exchange gifts and a lot of games with the kids. It is a very homely festival. We only burst a phuljhari for the ritual and Deep Daan in the temple.

Yogendra: I don't think, this year I will be celebrating Diwali with my family as I will be busy shooting for the show as that is equally important for us. I would be celebrating the festival with the fans and viewers. I will surely light diyas and do puja.

Any fond memory from your childhood about the festival?

Vihan: My best memory will always be going to my Grand-Parents place. My dadi is no more so yes this year is a little lowkey. Earlier we had those cameras that clicked pictures and Dadi's nariyal ki barfi is something that I shall always cherish and miss.

Yogendra: There are a lot of memories from childhood, we used to go to my Mama's place for the celebrations. I love having sweets, I reckon my Nani had to hide sweets from me. Once she had hidden the sweets box above the cupboard. I was soo young that I tried to reach the cupboard and I ate the sweet, but the catch was that it had an ant and that bit me bad. So yes, I cried a lot and my family members told me that this was my lesson. It was a funny incident and an unforgettable one for sure.

