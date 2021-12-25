EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh shares an INTERESTING memory of celebrating Christmas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Every year, Christmas brings those fond memories of winter and gifts. The actors often have their special ways to celebrate Christmas, we got in touch with Samrat aka Yogendra to know about his plans.

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas?

One thing that always comes to my mind is Santa Claus. My forever favourite person from the festival.

How do you plan to celebrate it this year?

I shall be celebrating Christmas with my friends here.

Any fond memory of the festival from your childhood?

The fond memories from my childhood that I have are of my neighbour who used to dress as Santa Claus every year and celebrate the festival with us, he used to give me so many gifts as a child It was one of the most joyous moments.

