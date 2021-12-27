EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein to be aired in Marathi on Star Pravah

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently one of the most-watched shows on the small screens.

The current track is revolving around Sai and Virat's troubled relationship.

The duo has yet again developed differences and it’s once again time for their separation.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has left no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The further episodes of the show are all set for a high voltage drama.

Well, we all know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is the remake of the Bengali TV show Kusum Dola.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is all set to air in Marathi on the popular regional channel Star Pravah.

It will be bankrolled by Shashi Sumeet Mittal's productions.

