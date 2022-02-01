EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Jitendra Bohara opens up on his love story, shares his MARRIAGE PLANS, says, he is going to have a destination wedding

MUMBAI: Jitendra Bohara is currently seen as Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

The actor made an entry in the show a few months ago and the viewers are loving him for his amazing performance.

Jitendra's character is quite different from what we have seen him doing before.

Apart from Kaamnaa, Jitendra also proved his acting skills in another Star Plus' popular and top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actor is seen playing the role of Sunny who is the show's lead Neil Bhatt aka Virat's best friend.

Well, Jitendra's professional life is going great and so is his personal life.

The actor recently got engaged and shared the good news with his fans on social media.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about his ladylove, marriage plans, and much more.

Tell us about your love story...

My parents wanted me to settle down soon, so I asked them to look for prospective brides. It was arranged cum love marriage. My parents found out about this girl through a matrimonial group and she hails from Mumbai. They asked me to meet her and it all started a few months ago. I met her and started talking. We kept meeting for many days and finally fell in love. We both were fine with it and ready to take things ahead.

How comfortable she is with you being an actor and constantly being in the public eye?

She is extremely comfortable and knows all of it. I had recently gone shopping with her and some fans recognized me. It's a part of my life as this is my job. She doesn't have any problem. Even she feels proud that people recognize her man. I had shared pictures on social media and so many fans had tagged me in their posts and also dropped beautiful comments for her as well. She is extremely happy with my success and feels that I am extremely down-to-earth.

What are your wedding plans?

Well, I am also hoping to get married as soon as possible (laughs). I am quite happy that I will enter the new phase in their lives. We were going to plan a surprise marriage in February. But it didn't happen due to some family problems. So now, the wedding is extended to March and April. All this is just decided but that everything happens as per the auspicious time.

We are going to plan for a destination wedding in Uttarakhand as I have a house there.

Well, Jitendra is all set to get married soon and can't wait to start his new life with his ladylove.

Here's wishing all the very best to Jitendra for his engagement and impending wedding.

