Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma open up about the couple goals tag, say “We don’t do things thinking about adhering to some goals, so just love each other and be there with each other”, Read for more

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are part of StarPlus’s popular show, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, and are currently essaying the roles of Virat and Pakhi.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are part of StarPlus’s popular show, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, and are currently essaying the roles of Virat and Pakhi. The duo is one of the favorite jodis on Television and their fans love their chemistry!

The love story of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is dreamy and Bollywood in all its essence. The couple had just started work on their show, where they met and fell in love!

Recently, the couple graced the Indian Telly Awards 2023, wherein an exclusive conversation, they reacted to being dubbed couple goals by fans and if they have anything to say about it.

To which Neil Bhatt replied and said, “You can’t plan this thing, and we don’t plan things, they just happen, couple goals is a very Gen-Z and Millennial thing that is fun and in which I also indulge in sometimes, but personally as people, we don’t do things thinking about adhering to some goals, we just love each other and be there for each other, that is couple goals enough”.

Aishwarya replied saying, “We only plan our outfits sometimes but not our regular wear. And I think doing a lot of things together, that is a couple goals that regular couples, every couple does”.

The two looked stunning in a white ensemble and fans have gone into a frenzy to see their favorite couple in this avatar.

