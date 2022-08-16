EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane still follows this advice given by Legendary Dharmendra

Bhavani will be angry as she knows that Virat is crossing his limits and doing all this so that everyone allows Sai to become a doctor. On the other hand, Sai will get extremely happy with this gesture as she will realise that Virat truly loves her.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 09:15
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

In an intriguing conversation with Kishori Shahane, she revealed that she takes this one piece of advice given by Legendary Dharmendra very seriously, here's what she has to say, 'Dharmji and my father in law share a tight bond, so when had met earlier he advised us once that one must always spend time in the nature, he has his farmhouse near Lonavala and so do we so keeping his advice in mind we usually spend our weekends there, it not only rejuvenates our mind and body but also helps us stay healthy. I would say everybody must spend some time around nature from the fast life in the cities to actually makes us feel fresh and ready for the routine. 

Well, with the current track, fans have been glued to the screens to see what will Bhavani Kaku do next to trouble Sai, as we saw In a ritual, Sai has to change her name to Sai Virat Chavan and she will take Virat’s name very happily. Later, Virat will even inform the family that he is changing his name from Virat Chavan to Virat Sai Chavan, leaving everyone shocked.

