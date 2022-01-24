EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Mohit aka Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma are the perfect BRO-SIS duo in reality

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share. We got in touch with the onscreen devar bhabhi Pakhi and Mohit aka Aishwarya and Vihan to know about their bond offsets, check out what they had to share:

Tell us about your offscreen bond?

Aishwarya: My offscreen bond with Vihan is like the bro-sis love, initially when he had joined the show it was quite casual and then when he opened up, Vihan and I are gossip queens. The first time he took a selfie, he was like, 'We both are like siblings', since that day I treat him like my younger brother. He is a very nice guy.

Vihan: My bond with Aishwarya is really nice. How much I hate her onscreen, I love her offscreen as much. She is really crazy, we hit it off really well as we both are out and out extroverts. It's fun to be around her, she is very jolly and lively.

we often see you both pulling each other's leg, who is the most mischievous one?

Aishwarya: All of us are mischievous, Vihan and I are great buddies. We both are always together in pulling everyone's leg. We often make stories and prank everyone together.

Vihan: Both of us are very mischievous, we would keep troubling each other. There is constant craziness between each other, she pulls my leg more often as she is elder than me. She calls me Veera all the time and I call her my Bena, it's a beautiful bond.

any such fun prank that you both played on each other?

Aishwarya: He pranked me one day saying that I am leaving the show as I have got Punjabi Bigg Boss. I was soo upset when he told me this, then I asked Sandy about it and he was like no he isn't. I told Neil and he was like Vihan has been pranking everyone but I took it seriously. Later when I went to him he was like how easily I got fooled, there is no Punjabi Bigg boss. But he is a really sweet guy and I adore him like my younger brother.

Vihan: I remember when I had pranked Aishwarya that I was quitting the show for something new just to get everyone's reaction. We keep doing soo many pranks that one cannot keep a track of them. This is one of the most fun incidents of all.

