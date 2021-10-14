EXCLUSIVE! By God's grace, I never had to struggle nor ask for work in the industry: Uday Tikekar

MUMBAI: Uday Tikekar is an exceptional actor and is currently seen in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he shared his experience shooting for the show. Take a look:

What was your journey prior to acting?

I did my schooling from St. Xavier's and in college I used to indulge in drama and musical instruments (tabla). Both my parents belong to creative background so it comes naturally to me. I used to participate in lot of competitions through which I gained some fame and got audition calls. Then people casted me for marathi commerical and plays and my journey towards marathi commercials began. Laxmikant Sir suggested my name for a marathi film's lead hero, and at the same time Sudhanshu Sir, who's a national badminton player, was supposed to do a film called "kaafila". He had seen my theatre work so he casted me opposite Juhi Chawla in "Kaafila".

You had a switchover from Marathi Industry to Bollywood Industry and now into Hindi television, so do you consider yourself as blessed?

You had a switchover from Marathi Industry to Bollywood Industry and now into Hindi television, so do you consider yourself as blessed?

Absolutely! I thank Ganpati bappa and my parent's blessings on me for all the success I have had.

What is the 'X' factor about this show "Bhagylaxmi"?

Primarily is the whole team of wonderful actors. The way Balaji guys make their products is unbelievable. They amaze us by making a fantastic show in such a short period of time. I've been working with Balaji since 1999 and this is my 7th or 8th project with them, but now they've gained such brilliance and excellence which is fantastic.

Which is that one thing about your struggling period that no one's aware of?

By God's grace, I never had to struggle. I never went to anybody for work because it just happened one after another and things really worked out well for me. But once I went to Kanchan Adhikari because I thought I'm facing the slump and she really helped me out.

What is your comfort food on sets?

I'm the one who gives restaurant references, we also bring homemade food but we order one meal from outside. There's a resturant near us, we get our food from there. I also love mutton and if you ask me about vegetarian food I like Maharashtrian and Punjabi cuisine.