Exclusive! By God's grace, my journey hasn't been full of struggles, I have got back-to-back projects: Kundali Bhagya actor Naveen Saini

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya has received love from viewers from the time of its inception. The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the hardworking team. Not only the lead couple but fans are in awe of the entire cast.

Though, several actors have quit the show, actor Naveen Saini who plays Karan's father Mahesh has been part of the show from the beginning.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Naveen who spoke briefly about his journey in the show, his equation with co-stars and more.

He shared, "I started my journey in the industry in 1997 by doing theater back in Delhi. I got my first break in 1999 to play a cameo in Zee TV's Gharana. By God's grace my journey hasn't been struggle ful. I have got work back-to-back. I come from a financially stable family however I always wanted to do everything on my own. Back in the days, I even needed money. I used to borrow it from my friends and repay them and not ask from family. The industry has given me a lot and even I have been very dedicated to my work."

Narrating his journey in Kundali Bhagya, he shared, "The journey of 4 years in Kundali Bhagya has been beautiful. I have got to play my part well in the show and currently I am getting a chance to showcase my acting skills by playing mentality unstable man in the show. My character of Mahesh has seen a graph in the show."

Talking about his equation with other actors, he said, "The entire team of Kundali Bhagya is very sweet and supportive. We have been shooting together for four years now so naturally we all have created a great bond among ourselves. Production team is very good and helping."

