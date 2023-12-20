Exclusive: Good News! Diya Aur Baati to return with season 2 on Star Plus

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the making.

Producers are constantly trying to churn out concepts and scripts that are extremely out of the box and which manage to keep the audience hooked to the television and digital mediums. The OTT platform has raised the bar for television as well and now the standard of storytelling is extremely unique as compared to what we have seen in the past. (Also Read: Must Read! Here is what we can expect from Chamak season 2)

Diya Aur Baati Hum was a show which was produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

The show starred Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid in titular roles. The show is about an educated woman who is bound by society's traditions and gets married however; her ambition is to become an IPS officer. She is opposed by her in-laws however she fulfils her dream with the help of her supportive husband Sooraj.

The show ran for five years and entertained the masses with a mix of kitchen politics and cop drama.

Well, now here comes good news for those who have been fans of the show!

Diya Aur Baati Hum is coming back with a season 2. According to sources, the show will be making a return with an instalment on Star Plus itself. The show was also announced back in 2020 but now it seems that things are finalized.

How excited are you with the news of Diya Aur Baati Hum returning with a season 2? Let us know in the comments section below!

Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.