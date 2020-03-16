Exclusive! Gouri M Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Well, as per the latest update regarding the show that actress Gouri M Sharma is all set to make a smashing entry in the show.

As of now the details regarding the role in the show is not revealed but supposedly her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Talking about the track, in the upcoming track, Savita tells the truth to Rohit that the baby girl Maya is holding is not hers but Shreya’s. Rohit then asks about his daughter and Savita tells him that the baby did not survive and she has died.

What will happen when Maya finds out the truth?

