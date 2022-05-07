EXCLUSIVE! Gouri Tonnk opens up on how her husband and actor Yash Tonnk reacted to her doing Kaamnaa: He supported me when I told him that I really loved this role and wanted to

 

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Gouri Tonnk has recently entered Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. 

The pretty diva is back on small screens after a long gap. She was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. 

The viewers are now looking forward to Gouri's journey in the show. 

The actress is seen playing the role of Niharika Kapoor who is Vaibhav's ex-wife. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gouri who spoke in length about her character, comeback and much more. 

Tell us about your bond with the show's star cast.

I joined the show mid way and this has never happened that I have joined the show in between. I usually prefer doing a show from the start. This character was so nice that I couldn't refuse. Ramnitu, Manav, Abhishek, and Chandni among others are so sweet. I have gelled up well with them and I don't feel that I am a newbie on the set. 

What was your husband Yash Tonnk's reaction seeing you in this character?

When I spoke to Yash about this character and told him that I really want to play this character, I loved this role. The shades this character has are amazing. I told him that it is lucky to play such a character for a TV show. He just supported my decision. It was a bit hectic in the initial days but now I am getting used to it. 

How are you managing to balance your family and shoot life as doing daily soap consumes a lot of time?

I am a big family person and all know that. I really miss my kids at work. When I started shooting for the show, I really missed my kids and family. It was a bit difficult for me. But then somehow it is managed. So, when I am at work, I enjoy working and when I go home, I spend time with my kids. I don't think much about it. 

