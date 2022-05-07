EXCLUSIVE! Gouri Tonnk opens up on how her husband and actor Yash Tonnk reacted to her doing Kaamnaa: He supported me when I told him that I really loved this role and wanted to

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Gouri Tonnk has recently entered Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

The pretty diva is back on small screens after a long gap. She was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Gouri is one of the most talented actresses of the television world and proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performances so far.

The viewers are now looking forward to Gouri's journey in the show.

The actress is seen playing the role of Niharika Kapoor who is Vaibhav's ex-wife.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gouri who spoke in length about her character, comeback and much more.

Tell us about your bond with the show's star cast.

I joined the show mid way and this has never happened that I have joined the show in between. I usually prefer doing a show from the start. This character was so nice that I couldn't refuse. Ramnitu, Manav, Abhishek, and Chandni among others are so sweet. I have gelled up well with them and I don't feel that I am a newbie on the set.

What was your husband Yash Tonnk's reaction seeing you in this character?

When I spoke to Yash about this character and told him that I really want to play this character, I loved this role. The shades this character has are amazing. I told him that it is lucky to play such a character for a TV show. He just supported my decision. It was a bit hectic in the initial days but now I am getting used to it.

How are you managing to balance your family and shoot life as doing daily soap consumes a lot of time?

I am a big family person and all know that. I really miss my kids at work. When I started shooting for the show, I really missed my kids and family. It was a bit difficult for me. But then somehow it is managed. So, when I am at work, I enjoy working and when I go home, I spend time with my kids. I don't think much about it.

