EXCLUSIVE! Gud Se Meetha Ishq actor Sagar Saini and Naagin actress Karuna Verma roped in for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Sony SAB. Karuna Verma and Sagar Saini are roped in for pivotal roles.
Sagar-Karuna

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline. 

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far. 

The channel is now gearing up for a new show which will be helmed by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.  

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Sagar Saini and Karuna Verma are roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Karuna will be seen as one of the lead's mother-in-law while Sagar will be seen as hero's father in the show. 

Sagar is known for his roles in shows like Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Kaleerein, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, Ghar ek Mandir, Bharat, C.I.D, and many others. 

Meanwhile, Karuna is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kaatelal And Sons, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, and many others. 

