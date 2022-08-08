EXCLUSIVE! Gud Se Meetha Ishq actor Sagar Saini roped in for Shaika Film's next show on Star Plus

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

MUMBAI:

Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. 

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now which includes  Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others. 

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.  

Soon, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

The latest actor to join the star cast is actor Sagar Saini. 

Sagar is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq. 

Nothing much is known about Sagar's character in the show yet. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actors like Akash Ahuja and Vishal Aditya Singh among others being a part of this show. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video