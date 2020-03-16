EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Garima Dixit roped in for Colors' upcoming show Pishachini

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Colors TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

Pishachini is one of them that has created a lot of buzz among the fans.

The show will see Harsh Rajput, Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles.

We have always been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest updates regarding this show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Tatariya and Sagar Rambhia JOIN the cast of Colors' Pishachini

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Garima Dixit is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Garima's character yet.

Garima is known for her role in Zee TV's Guddan Tum Se Na Ho Payega.

We had previously reported about actors like Saumya Saraswat, Priyank Tatariya, Sagar Rambhiya among others.

How excited are you for Pishachini? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: My character of Pishachini is highly entertaining, unlike other vamps on TV: Sangeeta Ghosh