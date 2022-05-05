EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Savi Thakur to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Savi Thakur is all set to enter SOny SAB's Maddam Sir. The actor will be eassaying a pivotal role in the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your favourite TV shows. 

The viewers have seen that various shows witness some interesting tracks from time to time and makers introduce new entries to spice up the drama. 

Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir is one such show that has been constantly entertaining the viewers. 

We have seen how the viewers have witnessed several new characters being introduced in the show with new tracks. 

The show has seen some great actors making special appearances for a few episodes which increases the entertainment quotient. 

And now, TellyChakkar has learned that a new entry is all set to happen in the show. 

Actor Savi Thakur will soon make an entry in the show.

As per pour sources, the actor will be playing Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik's love interest in the show. 

Savi is popularly known for his role in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. 

Maddam Sir's story revolves around four female police officers who work at a Mahila police station which consists of SHO Haseena Mallik, SI Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Constable Santosh Sharma, and Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi. They are helped by a prisoner-turned-spy Billu Champat.

