EXCLUSIVE! Guldasta to be get REPLACED by Sony SAB's upcoming show Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has recently launched the Zee TV show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain.

The ace film and TV maker who recently bagged the prestigious award for recognition at the Mumbai Halchal Achievers’ Awards, will now start work on a new show for Sony SAB.

Titled Guldasta, the show will be a romantic comedy. It was earlier updated that dashing actor Mohit Kumar of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 fame has bagged the lead role in the show. He will be seen in a very interesting role.

We had exclusively reported that Daya Shankar Pandey and Jayshree Arora have been roped in pivotal roles for the show. Further details about their character are yet to be disclosed.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Sony SAB's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main is all set to get replaced.

Guldasta will air on Tera Yaar Hoon Main's timeslot.

