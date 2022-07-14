EXCLUSIVE! Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik takes a break from Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-drama series on small screens.

The show is successfully running for two years now and has recently completed 500 episodes.

Also, the makers introduced the third season which saw a new character Amar Vidrohi aka Savi Thakur joining the star cast.

The show then concentrated on Madam versus Sir and it was indeed a treat for the viewers.

Every character in Maddam Sir has become very popular and fans are loving to see their excellent portrayal on-screen.

Gulki Joshi is seen as SHO Haseena Malik in the show and has a pivotal role to play.

The actress is beautifully portraying this role and has become a household name.

Well, the viewers also got a double dose of entertainment as Gulki was seen playing Haseena and Urmila in the show.

And now, we have an exclusive piece of news for the ardent viewers of Maddam Sir.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Gulki will be going on a break from the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Gulki who has been constantly shooting for Maddam Sir will go for a one-month break. The reason behind this is not known.

But the makers have decided to tweak the storyline and Haseena will be shown going underground in the show for a month.

The viewers won't get to see Gulki in the show for more in the coming month.

Well, we hope all is well with Gulki and she resumes the shoot as soon as possible.

Will you miss Gulki aka Haseena in the show? Tell us in the comments.

