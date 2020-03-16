EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

With all the drama going on in the show currently, Kumkum Bhagya is now gearing up for a new entry. Actor Gulshan Shivani is roped in for the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new entries keep happening in various TV shows. 

We have seen how Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Ranbir and Prachi's life has seen lots of ups and downs. 

Rhea never leaves a chance to separate Ranbir and Prachi. 

After the exit of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's characters Pragya and Abhi, the show's story is progressing on Ranbir and Prachi. 

With all the drama going on in the show currently, Kumkum Bhagya is now gearing up for a new entry. 

Actor Gulshan Shivani is roped in for the show. 

The actor will be playing the role of Stanly in the show.

Nothing much is revealed about Gulshan's character yet. 

However, his entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for more than 7 years now.

The show stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Tina Philip in the lead roles. 

Kumkum Bhagya is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

