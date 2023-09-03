Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new show that is being aired on COLORS channel.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited.

It’s an adaptation of the successful American Supernatural Series The Vampire Diaries.

The show just began a few days back and is doing exceptionally well and the audience has given it thumbs up.

The story is gripping and the audience is glued to the serial and the love of the chemistry between Reem and Gashmeer.

As per sources, actor Gultesham Khan will be entering the show where he would be essaying the role of a vampire.

Gultesham is a well-known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in Madam Sir, Dil Se Dil Tak, Lal Ishq, etc.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring in a twist in the serial and would things unfold from there.

