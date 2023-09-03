Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal began a few weeks ago and the show is doing pretty well for itself. As per sources, actor Gultesham Khan will be entering the show where he would be essaying the role of a vampire.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 20:50
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new show that is being aired on COLORS channel.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and  Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited.

It’s an adaptation of the successful American Supernatural Series The Vampire Diaries.

ALSO READ : Karan Kundrra fans go into a frenzy on Twitter; demand to see Ishq Mein Ghayal and his character Veer

The show just began a few days back and is doing exceptionally well and the audience has given it thumbs up.

The story is gripping and the audience is glued to the serial and the love of the chemistry between Reem and Gashmeer.

As per sources, actor Gultesham Khan will be entering the show where he would be essaying the role of a vampire.

Gultesham is a well-known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in Madam Sir, Dil Se Dil Tak, Lal Ishq, etc.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring in a twist in the serial and would things unfold from there.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?

About Author

