EXCLUSIVE! Gunjan Bhatia enters LSD's Pyaar Kya Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Now, the breaking news is that Gunjan Bhatia is all set to enter the show as Tulsi's mother. A source close to the show revealed details about her character, she is holding Mohan responsible for her daughter's death, so her angst shall be revealed with every passing episode, currently, she has begun on a positive note but the character does have a lot of space to add more layers to it.

Currently, Radha leaves Mohan's house. Meanwhile, Rahul instigates Gungun against Mohan. She gets upset and leaves the house. Tulsi's spirit tries to stop her but is unable to do so. Later, Mohan starts looking for Gungun but is unable to find her. He scolds everyone and asks them to look for her as well. But Tulsi's brother kidnaps Gungun.

