EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om

A new movie Om, is all set to soon hit the screens. As we previously reported, several actors are starring in this flick. The latest we hear is actor Brijesh Tripathi joining the cast.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 16:40
Om Brijesh Tripathi

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. 

A wide variety of content is being produced on various platforms. 

Be it OTT, films or television, new content is being made to entertain viewers on a daily basis. 

Regional cinema is also gaining prominence these days. 

The Bhojpuri industry is quite popular and it has several actors who have become huge stars over the period of time. 

ALSO READ: Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Char Yaar

Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav and many more are known as the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry. 

Now, a new movie is all set to soon hit the screens. 

It is titled Om and as we previously reported, several actors are starring in this flick. 

The latest we hear is actor Brijesh Tripathi joining the cast. 

Nothing much is known about Brijesh's character yet. 

The actor has previously been a part of projects like No Entry, Gupta: The Hidden Truth, Devra Bhail Deewana and Mohra among others. 

Om is being directed by Sunil Manjhi. 

The movie is bankrolled by Film Pictures. 

Om also stars Sanjay Mahanand, Baleshwar Singh, Vinod Mishra, Manoj Dwivedi, Sahil Sheikh, Sanju Solanki, Shradhha Naval, Kavita, Nisha Tiwari and Khusboo.

Sanyogita Yadav, Radha Singh and Pradeep Pandey Chintu are playing the lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Excluisve! Nirbhay Wadhwa and Sandeep Mohan roped in for Multiverse Production’s New Mythological Web Show!

Om Sanyogita Yadav Radha Singh Pradeep Pandey Chintu Sanjay Mahanand Baleshwar Singh Vinod Mishra Manoj Dwivedi Sahil Sheikh Sanju Solanki Shradhha Naval Kavita Nisha Tiwari Brijesh Tripathi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Gulshan Devaiah continues to tease his Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma; tweets, “Tamma tamma loge”
MUMBAI:  There have been reports that actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are in a relationship. However, the actors...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the upcoming episode
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
OMG! Fahmaan Khan reveals his scary casting couch experience, says “He came from behind and grabbed me”
MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor who started his acting journey with Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kaa?. He was later...
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
MUMBAI:   While remakes are not doing well at the box office, still filmmakers and actors are announcing movies that...
EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. A wide variety of content...
EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. A lot of content is being...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
Latest Video
Related Stories
THE KAPIL SHARMA
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the upcoming episode
anu
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans cannot keep calm; check out the reactions
Apart from Stunts, Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Apart from stunts, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma are doing this in South Africa
special person in her life
OMG! Rupali Ganguly can be defeated by this special person in her life; read on to know more
Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he performed the first stunt of the show
Tina Dutta spills the beans on her equation with Archana Gautam
What! Tina Dutta spills the beans on her equation with Archana Gautam, says “I think kal bhi wo kisi media ke saath…”