EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om

Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav and many more are known as the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Now, a new movie is all set to soon hit the screens.

It is titled Om and as we previously reported, several actors are starring in this flick.

The latest we hear is actor Brijesh Tripathi joining the cast.

Nothing much is known about Brijesh's character yet.

The actor has previously been a part of projects like No Entry, Gupta: The Hidden Truth, Devra Bhail Deewana and Mohra among others.

Om is being directed by Sunil Manjhi.

The movie is bankrolled by Film Pictures.

Om also stars Sanjay Mahanand, Baleshwar Singh, Vinod Mishra, Manoj Dwivedi, Sahil Sheikh, Sanju Solanki, Shradhha Naval, Kavita, Nisha Tiwari and Khusboo.

Sanyogita Yadav, Radha Singh and Pradeep Pandey Chintu are playing the lead roles.

