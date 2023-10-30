Exclusive! Guru Haryani enters Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Guru has earlier been seen in television shows in the likes of Choti Sarrdaarni and Teri Meri Dooriyaann. He has also shared screen space with Bhavika in Maddam Sir.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:55
Guru Haryani

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. Post the leap on the show, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles in the show and the drama is on a high. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Ishaan decides to help Savi by befriending her; Surekha decides to get Ishaan married)

According to our sources, the story will soon take a dramatic turn.

Guru Haryani has been roped in to spice up the upcoming track. He will play the role of Rohan Kalra, a professor of Kalra coaching classes.

Guru has earlier been seen in television shows in the likes of Choti Sarrdaarni and Teri Meri Dooriyaann. He has also shared screen space with Bhavika in Maddam Sir.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Harinee and her family will be rendered homeless and having no place to go as the rent of three months is unpaid. Kiran will also be behind bars as they have no income.

Savi will now make up her mind to earn money and take care of Harinee and her family. Savi will now meet up with a stranger who tells her that she will be paid but the work has to be a secret. She will be paid handsomely provided the work must be completed and she cannot walk out mid way.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Bhavika Sharma Shakti Arora Guru Haryani Instagram TellyChakkar
