EXCLUSIVE! Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki actor Arpit Ranka on why Kans never went himself to kill Krishna: There is a reason behind which the viewers will finally come to know

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki that hit the small screens a few months ago is working great

The show is the prequel of Radha Krishn and the makers have tried their best to make this show a visual experience.

The makers have roped in a talented bunch of actors like Aditi Sajwan, Tarun Khanna, Baby Hazel, Arpit Ranka, among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

Arpit is once again seen playing the role of Kans in this show and the viewers are simply delighted to see him in this character once again.

The show's latest promo has left everyone at the edge of the seat as it gears up for a crucial track.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Arpit who spoke at length about the show and much more.

Character graph of Kans and overview of Kans

The upcoming track seems extremely interesting as for the first time something different and surprising will be shown. Everyone knows that Kans is extremely powerful then why he doesn't go to kill baby Krishna by himself. In the upcoming track, it will be shown that Krishna's sister Vindhvasini will stop Kans from killing Krishna. She will warn Kans not to come to Gokul as it will be the last day in his life. This was very important to show and also to reveal why Kans never went himself to kill Krishna.

Challenges faced while performing...

I don't find it challenging anymore as I have donned such heavy costumes in my previous shows as well. I have played so many mythological characters, though it is quite tough for the ones who are portraying such roles for the first time. I have already adjusted myself in these situations, however, it is quite difficult. The clothes are so heavy, adding to the jewellery, makeup, wig, and many more things are there. I have learnt to deal with it.

Special preparations before the final shot...

Not at all! I directly go for my scene. Once the director says action, I get into my character. Once he says cut, I am back to normal. I laugh and just get back to my normal self. Being an actor, there is always a switch on and off thing which we need to maintain. It is cut and action after every few minutes. So, I can't keep myself in my character all the time.

Well, Arpit has been quite promising when it comes to nailing such mythological shows.

The viewers are enjoying seeing him playing Kans.

