Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk fame actress Kirti Choudhary ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6

We learnt that Hamari Bahu Silk fame actress Kirti Choudhary has bagged a role in Naagin 6. She is set to enter the show to add spice to the storyline.

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting and exclusive update from the world of television.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 which started on a grand note in February this year is working wonders. Fans love the chemistry between Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. They are called by their ship name #PraRish (Pratha and Rishabh).

It's been almost more than six months since the show has gone on-air, and the viewers are in love with the way the storyline is progressing.

We have also seen how the makers have brought many characters back into the show to make the show even more intriguing.

After Amandeep Sidhu, the show gears up for a new entry soon.

We learnt that Hamari Bahu Silk fame actress Kirti Choudhary has bagged a role in Naagin 6. She is set to enter the show to add spice to the storyline.

We hear that she will be entering as the new Naagin, the daughter of Reem Kataria aka Gayathiri Iyer.

Post the leap, Pratha realizes there is someone who is desperately trying to separate her from her daughter. We will also see glimpses of Pratha’s grown-up daughter, but on the other hand, Pratha would be seen in a different avatar, a little older but she prays to Lord Shiva that her daughter shouldn’t become a Naagin.

How excited are you to see her in Naagin 6?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

