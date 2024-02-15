Exclusive! Hamari Devrani actress Urvashi Upadhyay roped in for Colors' upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.

Colors, a channel renowned for its diverse and engaging content, continues to bring forth projects with unique concepts and captivating storylines, ensuring the audience remains thoroughly entertained.

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies. Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya is set to play a significant role in the upcoming show, and joining her is Shubham Dipta, according to recent reports.

We exclusively reported that Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is also on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Urvashi, who made her debut in 2008 with the television show Hamari Devrani playing the iconic negative role of Manjula Nanavati, which recieved a huge recognition, she later also acted in many popular series such as Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ishq Subhan Allah, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Ek Ghar Banaunga among others.

