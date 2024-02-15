Exclusive! Hamari Devrani actress Urvashi Upadhyay roped in for Colors' upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi

TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:00
Urvashi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.

Also read -Exclusive! Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhyay joins the cast of Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

Colors, a channel renowned for its diverse and engaging content, continues to bring forth projects with unique concepts and captivating storylines, ensuring the audience remains thoroughly entertained.

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies. Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya is set to play a significant role in the upcoming show, and joining her is Shubham Dipta, according to recent reports.

We exclusively reported that Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is also on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Now, we have exclusively come to know that Urvashi Upadhyay will be joining the show. Her role in the serial is not known to us yet. 

Also read -Urvashi Upadhyay visits hometown in MP, says family equally important as work

Urvashi, who made her debut in 2008 with the television show Hamari Devrani playing the iconic negative role of Manjula Nanavati, which recieved a huge recognition, she later also acted in many popular series such as Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ishq Subhan Allah, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Ek Ghar Banaunga among others.

Are you excited to watch Urvashi Upadhyay in the show?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Deepika Singh Naman Shaw Mangal Lakshmi Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Reunite After 14 Years in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Wahi is set to reunite with Jennifer Winget in the show "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" after more...
Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen
MUMBAI: After a hiatus due to maternity and the pandemic, British actress Amy Jackson is making a grand comeback to...
Exclusive! Hamari Devrani actress Urvashi Upadhyay roped in for Colors' upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War...
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to...
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its...
Recent Stories
Amy
Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan
Amazing! Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Reunite After 14 Years in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
Meet Nandini
Meet Nandini: Sony Entertainment Television’s Strong Protagonist Who Challenges Dowry Norms, Raises Her Voice for Change”
Mangal Lakshmi
Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!
Muskaan
Congratulations! Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput announce their engagement
Nitish
OMG! Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj files an FIR against wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment
Abhishek Kumar
SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar pens a CRYPTIC MESSAGE for Isha Malviya post her breakup rumors with Samarth Jurel?