EXCLUSIVE! From hand gestures to using colloquial words, Pravisht Mishra and I have come up with many code words to improvise pour scenes: Ulka Gupta on her experience shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta was popularly known as Manu, as she played the role of Manu in the Zee TV soap Jhansi Ki Rani until the leap; later she made a re-entry in the same show as Kaali. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Ulka opened up on her experience shooting for her current show, Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus.

Take a look:

Usually, you have played characters which were very simplistic. Whereas off the screens you are quite glamorous. Don’t you wish to play glamorous roles in your reel life too?

Sure why not. Right now I am very happy and cherish that. If people like me like that, I am here to act and I don’t mind. But yes, to answer your question I would like to play a glamorous role. Why not! There is a project where I will be seen in that space too but I cannot reveal much as I am working on it.

How do you and Pravisht Mishra improvise your scenes on the sets?

Luckily Pravisht and I have consumed ourselves with the character really well. We have come up with many code words. From hand gestures to using colloquial words, we work and improvise our scenes. We are working on the cute improvisations as our characters start off with being cute friends who are always there for each other and it is coming out very nice.

Who do you bond with most on the sets off-screens?

All of us as actors are very close. So on-screen, I am supposed to be closer to the maternal side of the family and not too much with the bhabhis. So off-screen also I take it a little slow as the off-screen bond can transcend into the on-screen chemistry as well. Otherwise, I bond pretty well with everybody. If somebody cracks up a joke, it is very difficult to control the bursts of laughter! That is how our bond is.

Well said Ulka!