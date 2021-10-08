EXCLUSIVE! Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Ashna Kishore talks about working with Yogesh Tripathi, says, "He is exactly the same to what we see on-screen"

MUMBAI: Ashna Kishore is currently seen in And TV's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

The actress is seen playing the role of Katori Singh on the show.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a comedy show which is successfully airing on small screens for almost two years now.

The show also stars Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak, Himani Shivpuri, Aryan Prajapati, Sanjay Choudhary among others in pivotal roles.

Ashna's character Katori is being loved by the viewers and she has received a lot of appreciation from the fans for her stellar performance.

Working in a comedy show, does that often happen that you can't stop laughing as the scene is extremely funny? How do you handle it?

It happens all the time. We all have a rehearsal before we give a shot and throughout we are laughing. It is very difficult for us to control. In one of the scenes, my co-star Sanjay had to don a girl avatar and I couldn't stop laughing while rehearsing. Only that person can understand who comes on the set and sees how things are going on. What people see during the telecast is quite different but the laughter riot that goes on behind the camera is unbeatable.

Tell us about your experience of working with Yogesh Tripathi.

Yogesh ji is exactly the same in real life as what we see on-screen. Happu Singh equals Yogesh Tripathi. He is extremely funny and fun-loving in real life. Sometimes we don't feel like we are shooting. This kind of atmosphere is very nice. Everyone feels that the work is getting monotonous. Sometimes the mind doesn't concentrate because there's a lot of seriousness at the workplace. But it's not the case on our set. Yogesh ji makes us feel extremely comfortable. There are a lot of improvisations that he does. It's a great pleasure to work with him.

Aishwarya Sharma is your best friend from Meri Durga days. Tell us about your bond and what was your reaction to seeing her as Paakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?

Aishwarya and I worked together in Meri Durga and that's how we met. Since then, we have been in touch. We share a sister-like bond. When I saw her as Paakhi who is crying in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, I was like why are you crying? Say something. She is not like Paakhi in real life. Honestly, I started laughing seeing her cry in the show. I used to jokingly call Neil Bhatta whom I lovingly call J, "What is this? How did you do this to Paakhi?" As an actor, if I see, both of them are doing a fantabulous job. I just hope Paakhi gets justice (laughs).