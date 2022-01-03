EXCLUSIVE! Harman Singha OPENS UP on Hosting for 'Lakshya 1971: Vayu Sena Ke Veer Yoddha'

MUMBAI: 'Lakshya 1971: Vayu SenaKe Veer Yoddha' was told through 5 decisive battles that changed the course of this iconic war. Travelling back 50 years to retrieve the awe-inspiring forgotten battle stories. The show uncovers the exclusive stories of IAF’s men, machines, and strategies to tell the tale of the greatest war the Indian subcontinent has ever fought.

In a conversation with Indian Television, Lakshya 1971’s anchor Harman Singha opened up about his experience of anchoring this unique show. Furthermore, he also talked about the challenges and efforts that went to bring the truth and facts on screen.

The one-hour-long documentary 'Lakshya 1971: Vayu Sena Ke Veer Yoddha' highlights the story of the 1971 aerial war for the first time through the decisive air battles that changed the course of this iconic war. Sharing his experience of anchoring this unique show, he said he belongs to a defence family, which helped him connect with this storyline personally.

"I have the utmost respect for our forces and have been fortunate to work on shows with the Indian Army and Navy in the past and was longing to work with the Air Force. The day I was locked for this project, I was over the moon and could not wait for it to get started. The stories of their valour and courage in 1971 are so inspiring, and EPIC will take these efforts of the heroic men to the people of the country and across the globe," he said while expressing his happiness to anchor this incredible story.

Comparing his experience of anchoring a purely India-centric show to his regular shows, he said, the immense joy and satisfaction which he experienced while anchoring Lakshya 1971, can't be compared to the biggest movie, TV, or web series.

"Events that shaped our country's history have an impact on the future as well. Stories like this bind us together as a community and a country and to be a part of this 'epic' retelling has been a great experience," he concluded.

However, we have seen many movies, shows, and narrations on the same lines. What makes Lakshya 1971 different? Singha said, "the primary difference is the detailed research done by the teams of EPIC, and the production house, MASS Entertainment, to create this marquee show."

He said that the EPIC team spent a long time researching all the documents and stock footage and spoke to numerous people involved. The kind of effort that went into the production of this show is simply remarkable.

"It gives a new insight into the 1971 war to the viewers," he noted.

Singha also shared the challenges they faced in travelling back 50 years to retrieve the breathtaking battle stories. He feels it was a great responsibility to ensure that they do not lose the essence of the story.

It was imperative for all of us to represent the truth and facts with sincerity and integrity as we're telling stories of people who have served the country. We understood the pressure that came with this massive responsibility. It's incredibly heartening to get such a resoundingly positive response from all the defence personnel who have watched the show so far, my father and his defence friends included, told Singha.

While anchoring Lakshya 1971, Singha has also been talking about machines and strategies to tell the tale of the greatest war. He said that he went the extra mile to ensure that the realism reflects well in the representation, and seeing the fantastic response from the viewers, he feels their hard work has paid off well.

"I have to tip my hat again to the team behind the show, they had outdone themselves when it came to fact-checking, getting multiple people to corroborate the stories, and getting first-hand accounts from people who were there. The extra hard work shows in the final output and I am extremely proud of what we've done," he concluded.

