EXCLUSIVE! Harphool Mohini has given me a chance to explore myself as an artist: Amal Sehrawat

MUMBAI: After 'Choti Sarrdaarni' got over, Amal Sehrawat decided to take a break. The actor had his own reasons to do so.

Also Read: Exclusive! After Amal Sehrawat, Saurabh Aggarwal bags a powerful role in Colors’ Harphool Mohini

Amal plays the character of Santok in Harphool Mohini. Santok is a mature guy. He has got a lot of stability in his life, and he is not impulsive at all. He thinks, takes time and then reacts and always tries to strike out a balance between his family and outsiders.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Amal opened up on his stint with the show.

You are coming back on television after a very long time. How does it feel to be back in this space?

It feels absolutely wonderful because this is what I wanted to do in the first place. Fortunately, I could make my passion by profession so it is a wonderful feeling. Meeting new actors, working with them is a new atmosphere and I feel very happy and elated.

You are a versatile and dynamic actor. Why not try OTT?

See I want to explore all the mediums. I have done films like Satya 2 and Sarkar 3, on the digital medium, I have been a part of Vikram Bhatt’s webseries titled Untouchables so the medium is not my calling. The role is my calling. I would love to be a part of something I can explore more as an artist. That is where I get inclined to work and at the moment TV is offering me that.

Last it was OTT and before that it was films. So I keep juggling between the three mediums.

Do you find any difference in terms of shooting for the respective mediums? Also how does television groom you as an actor compared to the other mediums?

The shooting style of television is very different as compared to OTT or films. Web and films have a finite script. We have a schedule where we get scenes and scripts before hand, but daily soaps are infinite where the writer scripts out as per the TRP’s, and the character graph keeps changing so one needs to be adjustable and adaptable to TV. Most of the time we get or narratives on set so our memory becomes sharp and we can shoot more sense in less time so that grooms us.

Way to go Amal!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! After Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi to go OFF-AIR?