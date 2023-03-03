Exclusive! Harsh Gujaral and Dolly Singh to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

Also read - Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him, and also their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, internet sensations, Harsh Gujaral and Dolly Singh are going to grace the show.

As earlier reported, Bhuvam Bam and MC Stan are also going to join them in the episode.

The episode is definitely going to be full of fun and laughter. The audience is going to love this episode.

Also read -Exclusive! Anubhav Singh Bassi to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Are you excited to watch this episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.