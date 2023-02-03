Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry. Zee TV has been launching a lot of new shows. Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 12:08
Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE: Monalisa roped in to play lead in a comedy show by Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV has been launching a lot of new shows. Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update.

The game show is called Bzinga, The show will give two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in four fun-filled games, resulting in humorous situations.

The viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the ‘Bzinga’ mobile app and win some cool prizes while watching the game show on TV.

Previously, we gave the update, that Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar, were going to host the show but there has been a major update.

As, per sources Harsh Limbachiyaa, has been roped in to be the host of the show and has replaced Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar.

It is also being reported that Aditya Narayan will be the co-host.

The show will start airing on 5th March on every Sunday at 5 PM

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kavin Dave to host Zee TV’s game show

Harsh Limbachiyaa Zee TV Bzinga Kavvin Dave Sunita Rajwar Aditya Narayan game show latest entertainment news indian idol 13 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show Reality show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have Abdu and Shiv’s bromance as...
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with...
Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the Bollywood, digital and television,...
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. So, Bigg Boss 16 has concluded and the stars...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
Exclusive! Anubhav Singh Bassi to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
Shakti Arora
Kundali Bhagya heads for a leap, will Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora quit the show?
Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catc
Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catchty about this dish?”
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside