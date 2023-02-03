Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The game show is called Bzinga, The show will give two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in four fun-filled games, resulting in humorous situations.

The viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the ‘Bzinga’ mobile app and win some cool prizes while watching the game show on TV.

Previously, we gave the update, that Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar, were going to host the show but there has been a major update.

As, per sources Harsh Limbachiyaa, has been roped in to be the host of the show and has replaced Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar.

It is also being reported that Aditya Narayan will be the co-host.

The show will start airing on 5th March on every Sunday at 5 PM

