Exclusive! Harsh Rajput reveals if he is interested in doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; shares his views on how he handles social media

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi and Crazy Stupid Ishq.

He appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films, and starred Niyati Fatnani in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would be interested in doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and also about his upcoming projects.

In the future, if given a chance, would you ever do a reality show like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa etc?

Oh yes, why not? Like I said, I don't really like to limit myself as an artist. I strongly feel that I should never say 'never'. So in the future, if there's any point in my professional life where I feel I should be part of such shows, then why not?

In today’s time social media is a crucial part for actors as on one hand you receive all the love and on the other, there are trolls spreading hate. Do you see this platform as a curse or boon?

Well, it is all about perception. I understand that it can sometimes get difficult for an individual to filter between the good and the bad. But then, trust me when I say this, the majority of the problem is solved when you only focus on the positives and not let the negatives take a toll on your mental health and confidence.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects?

Well, I won’t be able to comment on anything right now. But as soon as I start shooting, I will be able to tell you about it.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Harsh Rajput on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:Actor Harsh Rajput Shares Fitness and Lifestyle Secrets