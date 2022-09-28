Exclusive! Harsh Rajput’s story of being a fan to being the celeb’s best friend is inspirational

MUMBAI: surrounded by people and they would give us everything.

Harsh Rajput is currently seen in Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Pishachini.

The show which started airing a few days ago is being loved by the viewers.

Pishachini also stars Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles.

Harsh is seen playing the lead role of Rocky in the show. Well, Harsh has been in the industry for several years now and has given some memorable performances in all his shows.

Also read - UNMISSABLE! Pishachini actor Harsh Rajput's throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor for our segment Woh Pehli Baar where he revealed a lot of his ‘first time’ stories.

How was it the first time when you decided to become an actor?

This was actually my mother’s dream and it became my dream too later on. Since my childhood, I was very active in cultural activities like dancing, acting, and music so somewhere I knew I wanted to become an actor. My parents were supporting me. That was the reason I had come to Mumbai.

How did your first audition go? What was that audition for?

My first audition was in Boogie Woogie that used to air on Sony TV. I had given a dance audition, even got selected and I was in 7th grade back then.

What about the time when you received your first salary? How did you use it?

My salary was Rs.500 for a small role in a Gujarati film and I had given that salary to my mom.

How was it the first time you heard a rumor about yourself?

It was very rubbish. I had heard someone saying that I am a playboy. I don’t understand where people get these things.

How was the first time when you broke a rule?

It wasn’t intentional but there was too much traffic and till the time you reach the middle of the road, the signal turns red. So I am a law abiding citizen and I always try to not break any rule.

How did you feel when you saw yourself on a big hoarding?

Janbaaz Sinbad was about to release. A lot of hoardings were up all over India. It was a beautiful moment.

How did it go the first time when you faced a camera?

I had faced the camera for the first time, as I mentioned earlier, in a Gujarati film. I was in 8th grade back then and the film’s name was ‘Paiso Maro Parmeshwar’. Sachin Khedekar was the lead in that film.

What was the first fan moment?

It was when I was shooting for Prithviraj Chauhan, 16 years ago. It was a huge hit in those days. We used to shoot in Baroda and the studio was very far from the city. So everytime we used to go out to buy something in the city, we used to realize how big the show was. We used to be surrounded by people and they would give us everything. I mean even if we would go shopping, they would pay for it. Of course we never accepted that. It was really great because when you get to experience these things for the first time in life, it feels really wonderful and surprising. At that moment you don’t understand what’s happening with you. Later on, I got used to it. I remember very sharply that in Baroda there used to be a Central Mall. The first time we visited the mall, people surrounded us.

The time when you weren’t a celebrity but you met a celebrity, how was your experience?

I had come to Famous Studio for auditions. In that studio, my very best friend, Aditya Kapadia, who used to be a child actor, would come in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Fox Kids. I was a big fan of his so when I spotted him, I took an autograph. After some years, when I came to Mumbai we met through a common friend. That’s when I told him that I still have his autograph. Now we are best friends.

Also read - Pishachini: OMG! Dadaji goes missing, and Pavithra and Rocky get to begin their search hunt!

Tell us which story did you like the most and watch the video below: