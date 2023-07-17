Exclusive! Harsh Rajput shares his memories from the show Pishachini and Nazar and reveals if he is open to doing OTT content

Harsh Rajput is a known actor in television and he was last seen in the television show Pishachini. TellyChakkar got in touch with Harsh and asked him what memories he has from the show Pishachini and Nazar and is he open to do work on the digital platform.
Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq.

He appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films, and starred Niyati Fatnani in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

What are your memories from the show Pishachini and Nazar?

I have some really amazing and memorable moments from both of these shows. Everything right from the time on set to how we gelled together as a unit off-camera, everything was truly special. These are fond memories that I take ahead in my life forever.

You have been part of supernatural shows so do you want to continue with such shows or would you want to go explore something new?

Well, supernatural shows have been an important part of my life and hence I am forever grateful to them and the makers and the audience. So there's no reason why I shouldn't do stuff like that in the future. Having said that, I am an actor and an actor is supposed to do everything for this art. So I am always open to all forms of nice scripts and all mediums.

The digital world is spreading wide; are you open to accepting roles in web series or do you have some limitations?

I don't limit myself as an actor at all. All I seek is good scripts, a good character who can relate with the audience, and a good and hardworking team. That's all that I need to get me going.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Harsh Rajput on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

